Greenwich Land Trust holds bluebird house workshop

By Greenwich Post on February 9, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Learn about bird habitat and build bird houses in a workshop for all ages on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1-3 p.m., in the Greenwich Land Trust barns at 370 Round Hill Road.

All skill levels welcome.

Conservation Educator, Dean Fausel, will guide participants in building and decorating bluebird and wren houses. Participants will make houses to improve habitat on Greenwich Land Trust preserves, as well as a house of their own with instructions on how to install it at home.

All tools are provided. Wear warm clothes as the workshop is in the GLT barns.

The cost is $25 per family, and advance registration is required.

Visit gltrust.com/events for more information and to register.

About the Greenwich Land Trust

Founded in 1976, Greenwich Land Trust is a member-based, non-profit organization dedicated to protecting local natural resources through open space preservation and environmental education. For more information, visit gltrust.org.

