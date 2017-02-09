Greenwich fights rare cancers with Cycle for Survival this Sunday

Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, returns to Greenwich for the fifth consecutive year on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Equinox Greenwich, 16 Old Track Road. 100% of every dollar raised from the annual indoor team cycling event goes to fund rare cancer research studies and clinical trials led by Memorial Sloan Kettering, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival.

The high-energy indoor team cycling rides will be led by instructors from Equinox, the movement’s founding partner; sessions are scheduled throughout the day.

Special guests, rare cancer survivors, patients, caregivers, MSK doctors, Equinox instructors and other members of this community will join together for an inspiring, action-packed experience. Participants can expect heart-pumping music, dancing, personal stories of hope and remembrance, and uplifting remarks from researchers about discoveries made possible by Cycle for Survival. Rides will take place in 15 additional cities across the country in February and March, uniting more than 31,000 participants and 200,000 donors.

About half of all cancer patients are fighting a rare cancer, which includes thyroid, brain, ovarian, pancreatic, all pediatric cancers and many others. Cycle for Survival has raised more than $115 million for research since its founding in 2007 — making it the fastest-growing athletic fundraising event in the country. For an FAQ, photographs and more information about Cycle for Survival, download the media kit at news.cycleforsurvival.org.

To attend and/or reserve a bike, contact Kamali Burke at kburke@fenton.com or 212-897-2070.