Greenwich declares snow emergency

Vehicles must be removed from some roads in Greenwich as a snow emergency has been declared and schools are closed Thursday with a major winter storm on the horizon.

Greenwich schools are closed Thursday. After-school activities at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich are canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning with heavy, wet snow expected to begin falling late Wednesday night (February 8), continuing through Thursday morning and afternoon (February 9). Near blizzard-like conditions also can be expected with coastal wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

“We have the snow crews, the equipment in place with salt and sand at the ready to tackle the season’s first major storm,” said Greenwich First Selectman Peter J. Tesei. “We are good to go.” The Town ordinance requires Greenwich property owners be responsible for keeping all sidewalks along their property clear of snow and ice.

The HAN Network will broadcast updates at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon.

The parking ban, which will enable Department of Public Works crews and its contractors, to effectively remove the snow.Click here for a list of roads affected by the Greenwich snow emergency. Residents are advised to park their vehicles in their driveways or in their yards. As a last resort, residents also may use municipal parking lots to park their vehicles, according to Department of Public Works Commissioner Amy Siebert.

The Town of Greenwich prohibits plow contractors from pushing snow from driveways or parking lots onto Town streets. This practice is dangerous and impedes the Town’s snow removal efforts. If there is no other alternative to pushing snow into the street, the private plow driver must plow off the windrow left across the street by re-plowing until the road is safe.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until the Board of Selectmen removes the snow emergency. Greenwich Town Hall is scheduled to open for regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. However, the Board of Selectmen has postponed its meeting this week until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road tests scheduled for Thursday.

The University of Connecticut and the University of Bridgeport announced Wednesday that classes at all campuses are canceled Thursday.