Frantz joins GOP legislators with plan to restore education funding

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Senator L. Scott Frantz (R-Greenwich) joined fellow Senate and House Republicans to unveil a plan to reinstate nearly $20 million in education funding that was cut midyear to cities and towns throughout the state. The proposal would also eliminate the projected fiscal year 2017 budget deficit.

“As a state we cannot afford to continue to wait to solve our budget problems,” said Sen. Frantz.“This proposal would eliminate the 2017 budget deficit and also bring back essential funding to our cities and towns for education for our children. I urge my fellow legislative colleagues to support this proposal so that we can not only close the current year’s budget deficit, but also restore funding to our municipalities — funding that our towns were counting on.”

The proposal would allow the state to restore $18.9 million in Education Cost Sharing funding that was cut by the administration in December and also close the current budget deficit of $11.9 million as estimated by the Office of Fiscal Analysis.

Senator Frantz currently serves as the co-chair of the Commerce Committee and the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.