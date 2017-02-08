Stamford Health, Hospital for Special Surgery team up for orthopedics center

Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have announced a collaboration to create the a center for advanced orthopedic care serving Connecticut and New England.

HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health will provide inpatient and ambulatory care. Under the collaboration, Stamford Health will adopt HSS best practices across the entire orthopedic service line, and surgeons from HSS in New York City will be providing care through HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Hospital. .

“We believe this strategic and innovative relationship with HSS will elevate our institution to the forefront of musculoskeletal services and further differentiate us from others in the region,” said Brian G. Grissler, president and CEO, Stamford Health. “Through this collaboration, we will create a new department of orthopedic surgery that integrates best practices and expands our capabilities.”

“We are drawing upon the very best skills, talent and resources of HSS and Stamford Health in what is truly a transformational collaboration between our two organizations,” said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO, Hospital for Special Surgery. “This revolutionary alliance will bring world-class orthopedic care closer to home for thousands of Connecticut residents, so fewer will need to leave the state for such care.”

HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health will be available on a dedicated fifth floor of the new Stamford Hospital building late this year, and later in February at Tully Health Center.

“Stamford Health has been providing tertiary care to the residents of Fairfield County for more than 120 years,” Grissler said. “Building upon our existing foundation of service, Magnet status nursing and a brand new hospital, this collaboration will take their orthopedic services to the next level.”

HSS has provided pre-, post- and non-surgical care in Connecticut since 2001. The 20,000-square-foot HSS Outpatient Center at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford will continue to provide those services, as will the neighboring HSS-Stamford Health Sports Rehab facility.

Learn more about HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health at StamfordHealth.org/HSS.