Greenwich Land Trust holds full moon hike

By Greenwich Post on February 6, 2017

The Greenwich Land Trust will hold a full moon hike on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Lapham Preserve, between 85 and 95 Richmond Hill Road.

On a guided moonlit walk, attendees will learn about flora and fauna’s response to cold weather and see the forest from a new perspective. The hike concludes with a campfire, s’mores, and a telescopic view of the sky with Rick Bria from the Astronomical Society of Greenwich. We may also be surprised by a wildlife release.

Be sure to wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear.

Cost is $15 per person or $30 per family, and advance registration is required. Visit gltrust.com/events for more information and to register.

About the Greenwich Land Trust

Founded in 1976, Greenwich Land Trust is a member-based, non-profit organization dedicated to protecting local natural resources through open space preservation and environmental education. For more information, please visit our website at gltrust.org.

