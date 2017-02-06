The Greenwich Decorative Arts Society presents “Made in Americas: The New World Discovers Asia,” a lecture by Dennis Carr, Carolyn and Peter Lynch curator of American Decorative Arts and Sculpture Art of the Americas, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston on Monday, March 6, at 1:15 p.m., at The Bruce Museum, Greenwich. Refreshments follow the lecture.

The Americas become a major destination for objects made in Asia beginning in the 16th century. Asian influences can be found as far apart as Boston and Peru. This lecture examines the profound influence of Asia on the arts of the colonial Americas exploring how craftsmen across North, Central and South America adapted Asian styles in a range of media—from furniture to silverwork, textiles, ceramics and painting.

Dennis Carr, Carolyn and Peter Lynch Curator of American Decorative Arts and Sculpture Art of the Americas, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Massachusetts. Dennis Carr is the Carolyn and Peter Lynch Curator of American Decorative Arts and Sculpture in Art of the Americas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. He was a co-curator of the MFA’s award-winning 53-gallery Art of the Americas Wing and a contributing author to the books A New World Imagined: Art of the Americas (MFA, 2010), Painting a Map of Sixteenth-Century Mexico City: Land, Writing, and Native Rule (Yale University Press, 2012), Made in the Americas: The New World Discovers Asia (MFA, 2015), and Art and Industry: Rhode Island Furniture, 1650-1830 (Yale, 2016). He holds graduate degrees from Yale University in the History of Art and the Winterthur Program in Early American Culture. He recently organized the critically acclaimed exhibition at the MFA, “Made in the Americas: The New World Discovers Asia,” which was awarded grants by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Terra Foundation for American Art.

Admission for non-members of the Greenwich Decorative Arts Society is $25. Space is limited. Reservations are required for members and guests by Feb. 27. For reservations and information, email greenwichdecorativearts@gmail.com or call 203-322-2967. The Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich, CT.