Watch the FCIAC Cheerleading Championship here

Hundreds of Fairfield County cheerleaders gather at Wilton’s Zeoli Field House for their annual championships.

The best way to watch it all live on Saturday, Feb. 4, is on HAN Network’s Facebook Live feed. The 2017 FCIAC Cheerleading Championships start at 10 a.m. The competition will also be simulcast on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 600/1600-HD).

• Follow HAN Network on Facebook

After a half year of cheering on their schools’ teams, the cheerleaders get their chance to compete. Watch every routine live on Saturday morning. Be sure to follow the HAN Network’s Facebook Page to watch the competition live (or on-demand).