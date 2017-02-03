Dessert tasting and concert to raise funds for Pacific House young adult program

The ninth annual Pacific House Dessert and Chocolate Lover’s Tasting event will be held on March 31, at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. The event includes dessert and chocolate from more than 50 of the area’s artisanal bake shops, restaurants and chocolatiers and the inaugural To Each His Home benefit concert featuring student musicians from area high schools.

Tickets begin at $50, and advance tickets may be purchased by visiting pacifichouse.org/dessert-and-music-event

Pacific House Young Adult Program

The Pacific House Young Adult Program aims to get the 200-300 homeless young adults in lower Fairfield County on track for a brighter future. We find these young people housing, and connect them with employment, education, and support services that prepare them for adulthood. We’ve hired a specialized case manager, initiated new programs, and created a dedicated living space at our emergency shelter. The program is just one more example of how Pacific House transforms lives and helps homeless clients become more self-sufficient.

Vendor inquiries

Pacific House is now accepting inquiries from chocolate and dessert shops interested in participating in the event. There is no charge to participate as a vendor, but applications must be submitted by March 6. To be considered for participation contact Sloane Spanierman at 917-563-2435.