‘One World’ — Hands on Drumming with Craig Norton

The Friends and Staff of Cos Cob Library welcome Craig Norton for a “One World” drumming program designed for elementary school age students Friday, Feb. 3, 3:45-4:45 p.m., in the community room at the Cos Cob Library.

Craig will play traditional songs from around the globe. Children will create their own rhythms, taking turns leading and experiencing improvisation, creative movement, and dance. Native American, African, Caribbean, and Latin stories, song and dance are all integrated into a participatory experience.

This program encourages respect, leadership, teamwork, cooperation, and listening and communication skills and promotes musical and cultural awareness.

To register for this program, call 203-622-6883.