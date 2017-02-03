ONS specialists to discuss solutions for knee pain

Orthopedic surgeon and knee specialist Demetris Delos, MD an ONS physiatrist Alex Levchenko of Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) will discuss common causes of knee pain and the latest operative and non-operative options to treat it on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., in the Noble Auditorium at Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Delos is a fellowship-trained physician who specializes in comprehensive knee and shoulder conditions and Sports Medicine. Dr. Levchenko is a fellowship-trained physician who specializes in the non-operative treatment of spin, joint and muscle pain with an emphasis on image-guided interventional procedures.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, call 203-863-4277 or register online at the events calendar page at greenwichhospital.org.