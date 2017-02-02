Suggest a book for Greenwich Reads Together 2017

Greenwich Library is now accepting suggestions for Greenwich Reads Together, the community-wide reading experience which will engage all of Greenwich in exploring a single book. Community members are encouraged to visit greenwichreadstogether.org to share their ideas.

In order to be selected, the book should be of literary quality, reflective of universal issues and capable of generating thought-provoking discussions. It should lend itself to engaging public programs and appeal to a diverse population. It must also be currently in print and available in large quantities and in multiple formats, including paperback, ebook, audiobook and large print. In addition, the author must be living and available to speak in Greenwich.

Suggestions will be accepted through Feb. 24. They will be evaluated by a committee that includes Library staff and community members. The chosen book will be announced later this spring. Greenwich Reads Together 2017 will take place in the fall.

About Greenwich Reads Together

Greenwich Reads Together is a community-wide reading experience which will engage all of Greenwich in exploring a single book. Several community organizations are leading this initiative including Greenwich Library, Greenwich Arts Council, Greenwich Historical Society, Greenwich Alliance for Education, Greenwich Pen Women, Greenwich Public Schools and Independent Schools and Friends of Greenwich Library. In 2016, almost 20 community organizations and more than 7,500 Greenwich residents participated in events around Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel. Numerous adult, children and teen book discussions were held across Greenwich. For more information, visit greenwichreadstogether.org.

About Greenwich Library

The Greenwich Library system consists of the Main Library and its Byram Shubert and Cos Cob branches. The mission of Greenwich Library is to provide exceptional resources, programs and services that promote the joy of lifelong learning and discovery, and to offer a welcoming place for people to gather and share experiences. With 1,800 programs and events per year, the Library seeks to serve as the cultural and intellectual crossroads of the community. Greenwich Library has a total circulation of about 1.2 million, the highest reported in Connecticut. Greenwich Library was recently named a five-star library by Library Journal for the eighth time. Greenwich Library is located at 101 West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich. Cos Cob Library is located at 5 Sinawoy Road in Cos Cob. Byram Shubert Library is located at 21 Mead Avenue in Greenwich. More information is available online at greenwichlibrary.org or by calling 203-622-7900.