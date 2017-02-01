Canadian violinist to appear with Greenwich Symphony

The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra will join forces with Canadian violinist Christina Bouey on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School, for a performance of Sibelius’s Violin Concerto.

Bouey has been hailed by Opera News for playing “with exquisite, quivering beauty.” Also on the program are Chausson’s Symphony in B-flat Major and Medea’s Meditation and Dance of Vengeance by Samuel Barber.

A free pre-concert lecture will be given one hour before each performance.

Adult tickets are $35, students, $10.

Tickets are available by phone or online at Greenwichsym.org. For additional information call 203-869-2664.