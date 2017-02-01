Greenwich Post

Canadian violinist to appear with Greenwich Symphony

By Greenwich Post on February 1, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, People · 0 Comments

Canadian violinist Christina Bouey

Canadian violinist Christina Bouey

The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra will join forces with Canadian violinist Christina Bouey on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School, for a performance of Sibelius’s Violin Concerto.

Bouey has been hailed by Opera News for playing “with exquisite, quivering beauty.” Also on the program are Chausson’s Symphony in B-flat Major and Medea’s Meditation and Dance of Vengeance by Samuel Barber.

A free pre-concert lecture will be given one hour before each performance.

Adult tickets are $35, students, $10.

Tickets are available by phone or online at Greenwichsym.org. For additional information call 203-869-2664.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post BBB: Tips to prevent becoming a victim of income tax fraud
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress