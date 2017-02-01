RMA: Grand Central Terminal — Restoring the Gateway to NYC

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) presents Frank Prial Jr., who will discuss Grand Central Terminal: Restoring the Gateway to NYC on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

More than a train station, Grand Central is New York City’s greatest public space, serving as both a town hall and a symbol of the city’s strength and permanence. Through careful analysis and an understanding of the vision of its original designers, Frank Prial Jr. and his firm, the noted firm of Beyer Blinder Belle Architects (BBB), preserved the integrity of one of the great landmarks of the 20th Century, while making the changes necessary to prepare it for the 21st.

Prial is an Associate Partner at BBB, an architectural firm recognized for its nearly 50-year commitment to the preservation and stewardship of significant historic, cultural and civic landmarks. He will discuss the history and significance of the Grand Central Terminal building, the process of its restoration, and how it has become a model for other major landmark restoration projects around the world.

Frank has led many of BBB’s most celebrated preservation projects, most notably Grand Central Terminal and the lobby of the Empire State Building. His other major projects include the Morgan Library & Museum, the Baltimore Basilica, the Saint Paul Union Depot, and Castle Clinton National Monument in Battery Park.

He is a regular presenter and visiting critic in Architecture, Preservation and Transportation Planning at institutions including the Cooper Union, the General Society of Mechanics and Tradesmen, the AIA Center for Architecture, the Museum of the City of New York, and the Royal Academy of Design in Stockholm, Sweden. Frank was also a featured speaker in “Grand Central”, one of PBS’s most popular and frequently aired episodes of The American Experience.

He graduated from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst with degrees in architecture and literature. He has served on the Boards of Advisors of the Historic Districts Council and the Art Deco Society of New York, and is a trustee of the Vanderbilt Cemetery Association.

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11 a.m. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact info@greenwichrma.org.