Greenwich Library presents free family concert, Anat Cohen Quartet

Greenwich Library’s Ashforth Children’s Concert Series and Curiosity Concerts will present the Anat Cohen Quartet in a free one-hour family concert Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Reservations are required at CuriosityConcerts.org.

The clarinet was once king of popular, classical, and folk music, and Israeli woodwind virtuoso Anat Cohen is “bringing the clarinet to the world” (Terry Gross, Fresh Air, 2013). Universally critically-acclaimed, Anat has been labeled a “Master” performer by the New York Times, and there is no better advocate for an instrument with so much virtuosity and potential. Drawing from Western classical music, an array of folk and jazz styles, and the rich musical traditions of Brazil, New Orleans, New York, and Eastern Europe, Anat writes her own contemporary, original chapter in clarinet history.

Anat has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. The Jazz Journalists Association has voted Anat as “Clarinetist of the Year” eight years in a row, and she has topped both the Critics and Readers Polls in the clarinet category in DownBeat magazine every year since 2011. In 2009, ASCAP awarded Anat a Wall of Fame prize for composition and musicianship, among other honors. Earning this acclaim, Anat has toured the world with her quartet, headlining at the Newport, Umbria, SF Jazz and North Sea jazz festivals as well as at such hallowed clubs as New York’s Village Vanguard and at Columbia University’s prestigious Miller Theatre. In March 2015, Anzic Records released Luminosa, her seventh album as a bandleader.

The concert is suitable for adults and children of any age who are able to enjoy an hour of music. Tickets are required and can be reserved at no charge at CuriosityConcerts.org. Please reserve only if you are certain to attend as the concerts are often oversubscribed.

The Ashforth Children’s Concert Series is designed to introduce children to classical music performance. The concert is open to the public at no charge through the support of Georgie and Henry A. Ashforth. Curiosity Concerts, a project of the Greenwich Arts Council, is a series of concerts of diverse musical genres, designed for families with children. The concerts are performed by professional national and local musicians. For more information visit curiosityconcerts.org or contact the Greenwich Library Public Relations Office at 203-622-7965