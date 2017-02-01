Food drive Feb. 2 at Stop & Shop in Norwalk

Bridgeport Rescue Mission’s food pantry historically runs low in the winter and summer months, and they’re asking the community to Stuff a Truck with food to feed hungry families and individuals throughout coastal Fairfield County.

On Feb. 2, Diageo employees will be on hand at Stop & Shop in Norwalk on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect items the Mission needs most. The groceries donated during the Stuff a Truck food drive will be used to prepare the meals the Mission provides each day in its dining room and through its Mobile Kitchens in Bridgeport and South Norwalk and includes in the Pantry Boxes it distributes to people in need.

“Many of our city’s working-poor families are having to choose between paying the rent or buying groceries. Despite parents’ best efforts, some children aren’t getting enough to eat. We must remain prepared to help, said Executive Director, Terry Wilcox. This event is a fun and easy way to ensure we have the food we need to provide hot meals and food boxes for hungry men, women and children today and in the coming months.”

A Mission vehicle will be on site to receive donations. Those who want to help are asked to pick up a few of the items listed below when doing their own grocery shopping. “As you stuff our truck with food you’ll feel good knowing someone on the streets, a weary mom and her youngsters, a senior citizen on a limited income and so many other struggling people will have a nutritious meal tonight and tomorrow because you care.”

“We are grateful to Diageo and Stop & Shop for coming alongside us,” said Bridgeport Rescue Mission Executive Director Terry Wilcox. We are eager to work together to meet the needs in our community.

For more information on the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, contact Linda Casey, director of development and strategic planning, at the numbers listed above, or visit BridgeportRescueMission.org.

Bridgeport Rescue Mission demonstrates the love of God to hungry, homeless and addicted people throughout Fairfield County, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We fight poverty from the inside out by providing a place of hope and dignity through a yearlong educational program, biblical counseling and case management. We are funded by compassionate individuals, churches, businesses and organizations.