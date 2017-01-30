GHS seniors to compete for $1.8 million in Regeneron Science Talent Search

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Society for Science & the Public recognized 40 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Finalists were selected based on the scientific rigor and world-changing potential of their research projects. Finalists from Greenwich High School are seniors Ethan Novek — Project Title: Low-Temperature Carbon Capture Using Aqueous Ammonia and Organic Solvents; and Derek Woo — Project Title: Battling Honey Bee CCD via Reduction of Neonicotinoid Content in Guttation Droplets using Biochar Soil Additives.

The finalists will head to Washington, D.C. from March 9-15 to undergo a rigorous judging process to determine the top 10 winners. They will also have the opportunity to meet with national leaders and share their projects with the public at the National Geographic Society. This year’s finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in top awards — more than half of the Regeneron Science Talent Search total annual award distribution of $3.1 million. The top 10 awards range from $40,000 to $250,000 for the first place winner. Winners will be announced at a formal awards gala at the National Building Museum on March 14.

“Regeneron is proud to recognize the top 40 Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. These talented young scientists are already exploring life-changing solutions for the world’s problems and are poised to lead innovation for future generations,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet many of my fellow Science Talent Search alumni who have gone on to become notable scientists and entrepreneurs, underscoring the critical role the program can play in launching a prominent scientific career.”

“These 40 young scientists, engineers and mathematicians are poised to be the next generation of leaders in business and academia,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News. “Science breeds curiosity, enabling innovators to develop solutions that will help solve our world’s most pressing challenges. We are proud to celebrate 75 years of recognizing new innovations and research demonstrating the outstanding capabilities of young minds.” The Society for Science & the Public has produced and organized the Science Talent Search since it was founded in 1942.

Regeneron Science Talent Search 2017 fast facts

The Regeneron Science Talent Search 2017 finalists are from 34 schools in 17 states. Sixty-two percent of this year’s finalists are male, while 38 percent are female.

Forty finalists were selected from roughly 300 scholars and more than 1,700 entrants based on the originality and creativity of their scientific research, as well as their achievement and leadership both inside and outside of the classroom.

Finalist projects cover multiple disciplines of science, including behavioral and social science, biochemistry, cellular and molecular biology, chemistry, computer science, computational biology and bioinformatics, earth and planetary science, engineering, environmental science, mathematics, medicine and health, materials science, physics, and space science.

Finalists’ research projects include a machine learning tool to detect small cell lung cancer; a computational model demonstrating the effect of carbon tax policies on the global agricultural economy; and a high-performance biodegradable battery for transient electronics.

For a list of this year’s finalists, visit student.societyforscience.org/regeneronsts-finalists-2017 .

About the Regeneron Science Talent Search

The Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of Society for Science & the Public since 1942, is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each year, approximately 1,700 student entrants to the Science Talent Search submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study and are judged by leading experts in their fields. Unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and globally, the Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying the next generation of scientists and engineers who will provide critical leadership in solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges while shaping the future of research and development for our nation and the world.

As part of its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron has significantly increased awards to better reward the best and brightest young talent and encourage their continued pursuit of scientific innovation. Regeneron has nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increased the top award to $250,000.

Program alumni include recipients of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including eleven National Medals of Science, four Breakthrough Prizes, eighteen MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, two Fields Medals and twelve Nobel Prizes. Distinguished Science Talent Search alumni include Society Trustees Mary Sue Coleman (president emeritus, University of Michigan), Tom Leighton (co-founder and CEO, Akamai Technologies), Paul Maddon (founder of Progenics) and Frank Wilczek (2004 Nobel Prize in Physics), among many others.

Intel was the title sponsor of the Science Talent Search from 1998-2016. For the first 55 years (1942-1997) of the Science Talent Search, Westinghouse was the title sponsor.

Learn more at student.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts and https://medium.com/regeneron-science-talent-search.

