Community discussion: Opioids in Greenwich

By Greenwich Post on January 30, 2017

Alan Mathis of Liberation Programs will be speaking on the subject of opioid use in Greenwich on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., at Second Congregational Church.

Mathis and the Greenwich Department of Social Services recently authored a comprehensive report for the Board of Selectmen on opioid use in town.

“The use and abuse of opioids is affecting members of our community from all backgrounds and walks of life,” said Rev. Maxwell Grant, Senior Minister of Second Congregational Church.

“We need to learn everything we can about this challenge, and work together to support all families seeking health and healing.”

Liberation Programs is a leading rehabilitation center in Fairfield County specializing in treatment for all types of substance abuse. They help individuals and families overcome addiction in order to restore their lives and ultimately strengthen our communities.

A discussion will be held on the conclusions found and the specific details of the report. This event is free to the public and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Laurie Meek, [email protected], 203-869-9311.

 

