Greenwich Post

Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 30

By Kate Czaplinski on January 30, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see the show on Monday Jan. 30 show below:

 

Tags: ,

Previous Post Year in Review II: Luxury by Hyundai Next Post CFE/Save the Sound: EPA blackout is a red flag
About author

Kate Czaplinski


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress