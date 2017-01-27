The Center unveils new campaign, Reveal to Heal

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education (The Center) presented a new awareness campaign, Reveal to Heal, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 8 a.m., at The Center, 733 Summer Street, Suite 503, Stamford. Created in conjunction with photographer Veleska Martin and local artists, the photographic campaign is designed to raise community awareness of the harm inflicted by sexual violence, while also raising the profile of The Center and the services they provide to survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

In attendance at The Center were State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, State Senator Carlo Leone, Representative Gail Lavielle, Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei and Stamford Mayor David Martin. Speaking about the photographs, First Selectman Tesei commented that “the visualization is very powerful and I commend The Center for doing something creative to exemplify why we have zero tolerance for sexual assault.” Senator Duff said the campaign reiterates that “sexual assault is not the victim’s fault and help is out there.”

A series of stunning photographs featuring modestly undressed models with messages written on their bodies, Reveal to Heal calls attention to the struggles survivors often face in getting people to believe them, and the many discouraging messages they receive when they do disclose assault or abuse. The symbolic disrobing in the photographs reveals the emotional scars of sexual violence that may never leave the survivor; those wounds are literally “written” on the body. The campaign images will be widely distributed throughout Lower Fairfield County.

About The Center

Serving Lower Fairfield County since 1979, The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education provides free, 24-hour confidential help to women, men and children who have experienced sexual violence. Additionally, it provides age-appropriate prevention education for children ages 4-18, college students, and the community at large. The Center supports the eight towns in Lower Fairfield County: Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. Last year The Center provided crisis counseling to 578 people and prevention education to over 17,000 children and adults. For more information about Reveal to Heal, call The Center at 203-348-9346 or visit thecenter-ct.org.