New exhibition highlights Bruce Museum art collection

The Bruce Museum opens its newest exhibition, Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection on Feb. 11.

Featuring 35 paintings and 7 sculptures from the Bruce’s growing collection, the show celebrates longtime favorites and many recent acquisitions representing significant moments in the history of art from the 16th through the 20th centuries.

This exhibition, organized by Peter C. Sutton, The Susan E. Lynch Executive Director, and curated by Courtney Skipton Long, Zvi Grunberg Postdoctoral Fellow 2016/17 at the Bruce Museum, examines art historical themes including sculpted and painted portraits, narrative scenes and statues, landscapes, still lifes, and genre scenes.