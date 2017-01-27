Jewish Family Services offers new support groups

Jewish Family Services of Greenwich, One Holly Hill Lane offers the following support groups:

New: Daytime Support Group for Separating and Divorcing Individuals (JFS office). For adults whose lives are impacted by divorce. Facilitated by Lisa Smith, LCSW, Tuesdays, 11:30-12:45.

New: Surviving and Succeeding as a Stepmother (JFS office). Being a stepmother is a unique role in family life. Adjustment takes a lot of time, and loving and caring for one another develops slowly. This group will help participants with the challenges and opportunities associated with being a stepmother. Facilitated by Mary Karlan, LCSW, Mondays, 11-noon.

New: Mothers and Daughters, Friends and Foes (JFS office). By the time a woman realizes her Mother was right, she has a daughter of her own who thinks she’s wrong. There are few relationships fraught with as much push and pull as the mother-daughter relationship. Often these feelings are complicated and unresolved issues are carried into adulthood. The goal of this six-week group is to explore the multifaceted relationships adult daughters have with their mothers and to find ways to improve communication and really enjoy your time together. Facilitated by Linda Schlapfer, LMFT, Wednesdays, noon-1.

Bereavement Support Group (JFS office). For those who have lost a family member or friend within the past five years. Facilitated by Lisa Smith, LCSW, and a member of the Greenwich Jewish Clergy, Tuesdays, 10:30-11:30.

Support Group for Separating and Divorcing Individuals (JFS office). For adults whose lives are impacted by divorce. Facilitated by Lisa Smith, LCSW, Wednesdays, 5:30-6:45.

After-the-Divorce Support Group (JFS office). Now that the practical details of separating are complete, there is emotional work to do. It is time to develop a new identity and a new beginning. This group will provide a confidential space to reflect on the life you are living and the life you would like to live. It will be an opportunity to grow, develop, and learn from others. Facilitated by Barbara Lehrman, LCSW, Wednesdays, 5:15-6:30.

Living Well in Later Life (JFS office). For individuals 70+ to talk with peers about the opportunities and challenges this stage of life presents. Topics covered include how to maintain and manage health; manage independence with family members, including adult children; continue to be involved in meaningful activity; and cope with mourning and loss. Facilitated by Barbara Lehrman, LCSW, Thursdays, 2:30-3:45.

Fractured Families, Healing Hearts (JFS office). This group will give participants an opportunity to talk about strained family relationships – whether it is with a parent, a sibling, a grandparent, a son, or a daughter. These relationships, when stressed or tense, are so painful to endure because family means so much to us. If you have cut the ties, or someone in your family has cut you off – this group will help you explore your issues of grief, anger, regret, and forgiveness in a safe environment with other people who understand. Facilitated by Lisa Smith, LCSW, and Rabbi Vicki Axe of Congregation Shir Ami, Tuesdays, 1-2.