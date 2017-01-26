Greenwich Post

Greenwich MS Support Group meets

By Greenwich Post on January 26, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Greenwich MS Support Group meets on the second Saturday of each month, from 1-3 p.m., at Mara Investments, 125 Greenwich Avenue, third floor conference room, Greenwich.

For more information, contact Paula at 203-629-7053.

There are more than 6,500 Connecticut residents diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), an oftentimes debilitating disease affecting the central nervous system. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter offers more than 25 support groups throughout Connecticut. These groups bring together caregivers and individuals who share a common life experience as it relates to MS and its effects.

For more information on multiple sclerosis and the many ways you can help make a difference, visit ctfightsMS.org or call the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter at (800) FIGHT MS.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — Fly the friendly skies Next Post Greenwich Library celebrates Black History Month
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress