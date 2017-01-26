The Greenwich MS Support Group meets on the second Saturday of each month, from 1-3 p.m., at Mara Investments, 125 Greenwich Avenue, third floor conference room, Greenwich.

For more information, contact Paula at 203-629-7053.

There are more than 6,500 Connecticut residents diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), an oftentimes debilitating disease affecting the central nervous system. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter offers more than 25 support groups throughout Connecticut. These groups bring together caregivers and individuals who share a common life experience as it relates to MS and its effects.

For more information on multiple sclerosis and the many ways you can help make a difference, visit ctfightsMS.org or call the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter at (800) FIGHT MS.