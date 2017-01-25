Author dives into Sex in the Sea at Seaside Center

On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., marine scientist, researcher and storyteller Dr. Marah J. Hardt will present highlights from her science book Sex in the Sea: Our Intimate Connection with Sex-Changing Fish, Romantic Lobsters, Kinky Squid, and other Salty Erotic of the Deep at the Bruce Museum Seaside Center in Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich.

Dr. Hardt will lead an enticing excursion into seduction, sex, and reproduction in the place where it all first began – the ocean. She will be available for book signing following the talk.

“When it comes to inventive sex acts, just look to the sea,” the author says. “There we find the elaborate mating rituals of armored lobsters; giant right whales engaging in a lively threesome; full moon sex parties of groupers and daily mating blitzes by wrasse. From doubly endowed sharks to the maze-like vaginas of some whales, Sex in the Sea will be a journey unlike any other to explore the staggering ways life begets life beneath the waves.”

With colorful underwater photography and lively storytelling, Dr. Hardt will connect the timeless topic of sex with the timely issue of sustainable oceans. Overfishing, climate change, and ocean pollution are disrupting the creative procreation that drives the wild abundance of sea life. Hardt will introduce us to the wet and wild sex lives of ocean life, and help us learn why understanding these behaviors matters for how we manage our oceans. With discussions drawing on the most recent scientific discoveries and innovative solutions, this entertaining afternoon will help show how we can shift from a destructive to a more productive force for life in the sea.

The talk is part of the Bruce Museum’s Fred Elser Sunday Science Series and will include marine-themed Valentine activities for all ages from 1:30-4 p.m. Admission is free and no reservations are needed.