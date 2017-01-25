Riverside Garden Club donates White Oak Tree to Town of Greenwich

The Greenwich Tree Conservancy has announced the donation of a Swamp White Oak Tree from the Riverside Garden Club to the Town of Greenwich. The native White Oak is Connecticut’s state and national tree and the best tree for supporting wildlife.

This tree was planted in Binney Park on June 16, 2016 and will be maintained in conjunction with the Greenwich Tree Conservancy. The Riverside Garden Club purchased the tree through a grant from the Federated Garden Clubs of CT Native Oak Project. This project is helping to fund a native oak tree planting for all its members in their various towns.

Greenwich Tree Conservancy is a nonprofit organization open to all interested citizens that was created to preserve and enhance the tree and forest resources of Greenwich to benefit the community, its health and its quality of life.