AARP Foundation to offer free tax assistance at Greenwich Library

Get free tax assistance from the AARP Foundation on Saturdays, Feb. 4-April 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Greenwich Library.

Tax assistance is located on the first floor of the Greenwich Library Peterson Wing near the Foundation Center. All patrons are welcome to take advantage of this service, not just AARP eligible members.

Please bring a photo I.D. along with all income information, any W-2s and last year’s tax return. The last person assisted is at 2:30 p.m. In person sign-up begins at 9 a.m. The person must be present when their name is called.

Note that IRS cutbacks will significantly reduce Greenwich Library’s allocation of hardcopy tax materials. IRS seasonal staffing has also been cut making access to IRS phone help more limited than in previous years. To print hard copy forms and publications from home from the IRS website, visit irs.gov/Forms-&-Pubs. Library staff can help patrons find forms online.

For a complete list of documents required for AARP assistance and additional AARP Tax Aide site locations and hours, visit aarp.org/taxaide.

