Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters volunteer at Boys & Girls Club

Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters recently held their monthly meeting at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich (BGCG) to discuss details for the organization’s 12th annual Sole Sisters Luncheon fundraiser and added a fresh coat of paint to the Club’s lower level library and stairwell next to the indoor pool. The organization’s CEO, David Rabin, attended and thanked the Sole Sisters for volunteering their time to meet local human service needs with the Greenwich United Way. Two bakery platters were donated and delivered to the BGCG for volunteers by The Granola Bar (thegranolabarct.com).

After the event planning meeting concluded, Volunteer Coordinator at BGCG, Deelia Wadsworth, thanked the Sole Sisters for their time and commitment to giving back and talked about of the types of activities that take place in the unique room which displays memorabilia, photos and awards dating back to the Club’s establishment in 1908.

“We use this room for various after school activities, board meetings and other functions. Some of the photographs we have displayed are 100 years old, the boys pictured here are former club members, and the bugles displayed were used by the Club’s original marching band. After the room is painted we will add more memorabilia from when the Club was originally a boys club and transitioned into a boys and girls club” Wadsworth explained.

Luncheon Co-Chairs, Diane Viton and Jaime Eisenberg, hope to announce this year’s Sole Sisters Keynote speaker in the next couple days and mail invitations to the April event, designed and printed by Case Study Brands, next month. In addition, a wide variety of items have already been selected for the 2017 Vendor Boutique, from brands and retailers such as Aromaflage, Eleanor Stone NYC/Laurie Berg Designs, Ah!Dorned and Socksfords. Patron level tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available.

For more information and to learn more about the Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters Luncheon email Greenwich United Way, [email protected].

To learn more about the Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters visit greenwichunitedway.org.