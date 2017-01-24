Chinese New Year celebration at Greenwich High School

Chinese language School’s annual New Year Celebration will be held at Greenwich High School, on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 11 a.m. in the student center. The event will feature internationally recognized performers Kai-Lan Chen, Xiaoming Tian and Eric Jiaju Lee.

Originally from Taiwan, Chen founded Li-Garden Dance in New York in 2016. As the principal dancer with the Hang Tang Yuefu dance group, she has appeared at renowned performing arts centers such as the Lincoln Center Theater, the Joyce Theatre, Théâtre de la Ville, Paris, and the Palace Museum, in more than 30 countries across the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Chen has also participated in performances at Jacob’s Pillow, La Biennale de Lyon, Le Festival de l’Imaginaire and Chekhov International Theatre Festival.

Eric Jiaju Lee will be performing a selection of his original contemporary music featuring the erhu (Chinese fiddle). He is a producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist specializing in stringed instruments and electronic music. Classically trained as a violinist Lee also plays the erhu, guitar, and bass guitar while producing beats on computer-based software.

Lee co-founded the seminal Asian American political power-rock group SuperChink, shared the stage with the Godfather of Chinese Rock Cui Jian, was a band member for Taiwanese star Luo Dayo, and has performed in venues ranging from Lincoln Center to the legendary CBGB. Lee’s music can be found on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, SoundCloud and other online media platforms.

Opera baritone, Xiaoming Tian plays operatic leading roles include Krušina, Mathis, Marcello, Guglielmo, Gamekeeper etc. He also has appeared on the major stages around American including Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall, Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall, Woolsey Hall of Yale University, Sanders Theater of Harvard University etc.

The annual event includes authentic Chinese culture with activities to appeal to all ages. There will be a full Chinese buffet, arts, crafts activities for all ages, demonstrations and workshops, student performances, raffle and marketplace.

In addition to the notable performers listed, members of the New England Youth Symphony and Wesleyan Chinese Music Ensemble will also be performing popular music from their vast repertoire. CLSC students also will be performing.

To purchase tickets, visit chineselanguageschool.org.