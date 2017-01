Galvanize, a new grassroots group, aims to raise awareness of the growing problem of intolerance and anti-semitism on college campuses. This free panel discussion is being held on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. at Central Middle School.

Panelists include current university students, a campus Hillel director, and a Southern Baptist minister and human rights activist.

For more information on Galvanize and this free event, contact Bryanna Kallman at [email protected]