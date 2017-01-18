Weichert collects more than 13,500 new toys for needy families

The Weichert Family of Companies successfully completed its 38th annual Toy Drive, collecting more than 13,500 new toys for families and children in need this holiday season.

The collected toys were donated to several charities throughout the regions in which Weichert does business, including the Ashley Lauren Foundation, Salvation Army, YMCA Project Protect and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, to name just a few. In addition, employees at Weichert’s corporate headquarters donated more than 500 toys to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency’s Holiday Appeal, which provides gifts to children who have been victims of child abuse or neglect.

“The Weichert Family of Companies is proud of the outpouring of generosity from our sales associates and employees, as well as the residents of the communities we serve,” said Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert, Realtors. “We are thrilled to continue our commitment to help serve the communities where we do business each year by bringing holiday cheer to families who need it most.”

The new, unwrapped toys were collected at Weichert, Realtors sales offices and from corporate staff members. In addition to toys, Weichert also collected clothing, food and financial contributions, which also were passed along to various charities.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors or to find your local office, visit weichert.com.