Breast Cancer Alliance presents Kids for a Cause fashion show

Breast Cancer Alliance presents Kids for a Cause children’s fashion show on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2-4 p.m., at the Round Hill Club, 33 Round Hill Road, Greenwich. All proceeds go to Breast Cancer Alliance.

The event includes face painting, balloon animals, refreshments for both children and adults, and a fashion show. Playground to birthday party fashions provided by Hoagland’s of Greenwich and modeled by group of 3-10-year-olds.

Co-chairs: Molly Fahner Calhoun and Lindley Pless.

Committee members: Jennifer Bakker, Kelly Bachalter, Lauren Caffray, Holly Cassin, Hillary Corbin, Kristin Custar, Xandy Duffy, Nancy Fazzinga, Ashley Fox, Courtney Gardiner, Hilary Kallop, Kyle MacDougall, Kathy Morrissy, Jordan Rhodes, Karen Rubenstein, Catie Salyer, Kelly Watts, Jennifer Zulli.

Tickets are $50 adults, $25 kids and free for those under 3.

To purchase tickets visit weblink.donorperfect.com/kidsforacause

Sponsor: Hoagland’s of Greenwich.

For more information email [email protected] or call 203-861-0014.

About Breast Cancer Alliance

Founded in 1996 by breast cancer survivors and their friends, Breast Cancer Alliance is one of the largest, private, non-corporate breast cancer organizations in the United States. Since its inception, the organization has awarded more than $22 million in grants, supporting its mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure. Breast Cancer Alliance invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, regional education, dignified support, and screening for the underserved. Over its nearly two-decade history, the Alliance has funded cutting-edge research and one-year postgraduate breast surgery fellowships at more than 25 of the nation’s leading research institutions.