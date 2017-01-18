Connecticut is 9th best state to raise a family

According to a study done by the personal finance website WalletHub Connecticut is 2017’s 9th best state to raise a family.

In order to determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 40 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from “median family salary” to “housing affordability” to “unemployment rate.”

Raising a Family in Connecticut (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

21st — % of Families with Kids

12th — Infant Mortality Rate

18th — Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

6th — Violent-Crime Rate

7th — % of Families Below Poverty Level

15th — Divorce Rate

25th — % of Two-Parent Families

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-raise-a-family/31065/