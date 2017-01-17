Designer Mark D. Sikes to appear on behalf of Greenwich Historical Society

The Greenwich Historical Society will host a Night of Beauty with celebrated interior designer Mark D. Sikes on Feb. 9, from 6-8 p.m., at The Field Club of Greenwich, 276 Lake Avenue.

Sikes will discus the inspiration and creative process behind the pages of his highly acclaimed new book Beautiful (Rizzoli), share his design philosophy and entertain queries at the end of the program.

Sikes is known for designing fresh, sophisticated, indoor/outdoor spaces that perfectly balance beauty and function. Building on two decades in visual merchandising and marketing, Sikes parlayed his unique talent for creating exceptional environments into a highly successful interior design firm in 2012. His work has since graced top shelter magazines from Architectural Digest to Veranda. From his base in West Hollywood, California, he works with clients across the country, blogs on design and style, creates lines for Schumacher and Henredon, and even oversees MDS Stripes, a women’s clothing line.

Tickets include a copy of Beautiful, and Sikes will sign books. Patron-level ticket holders will enjoy the opportunity of sharing an intimate supper with the designer following the event. A Night of Beauty is sponsored by Fairfield County Look, and all proceeds will benefit the Greenwich Historical Society.

Cost for cocktail reception and book signing is $250.

Patron ticket: Cocktail reception, book signing, and light supper with Mark Sikes is $500.

For tickets, visit greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899, Ext. 10.