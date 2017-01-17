Greenwich Library offers petite concert, PJ storytime

The Greenwich Library offers PJ Storytime presented in collaboration with the UJA of Greenwich and a Petite Concert for the youngest music aficionados. Registration begins on Jan. 23 for Baby Lapsit Winter Session II, and there is a full slate of drop-in storytimes, including Fiesta de los Cuentos, Tales for Tots, Story Crafts and more throughout the month. Check our online calendar for details.

Sign-up online at greenwichlibrary.org/enews for the Children’s Room eNewsletter, featuring special events and news from the Main Library and its branches.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m., Petite Concert

A Petite Concert is a 30-minute live concert for the youngest of listeners! From newborns to preschoolers, these concerts are informal and interactive. Petite Concerts contain well known (and very short) musical selections with violinists Chi-Chi Bestmann and Chie Yoshinaka. At the end of the performance there is an instrument discovery session for children.

Children’s room preregistered programs

Registration for Baby Lapsit Winter Session II begins on Monday, January 23 and will continue until the program is full. This pre-registered program is for infants up to 12 months and a caregiver. Babies enjoy nursery rhymes, simple stories, songs, finger plays and movements. Thursday morning (9:45) and afternoon (1:15) sessions are available. Winter Session II dates are Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, & 23. Call (203) 622-7940 to register.

These events are made possible through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and contributions by generous donors. Contact Head of Children’s Services Deirdre Sullivan [email protected] or call 203-622-7940 for more information.

Stay up-to-date by subscribing to Library eNewsletters such as Children, AuthorsLive, Business, Teens and Music at www.greenwichlibrary.org/enews. Follow us on Twitter @GWLibrary or find us on www.facebook.com/GreenwichLibrary.