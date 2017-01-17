Greenwich Post

Greenwich Reform Synagogue services, classes

By Greenwich Post on January 17, 2017

Greenwich Reform Synagogue conducts services on Fridays at 6:30 p.m.

Adult Education:

Torah Study with Rabbi Sklarz runs Sunday mornings, at 9:30, at North Street School.

Ethical Dilemmas with Rabbi Rothman runs Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m., at North Street School.

Special 3 week series:

Exploring Midrash and Talmud: An Introduction to Great Rabbinic Literature with Rabbi Andrew R. Sklarz, MSW runs Thursday evenings, at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 9, at GRS offices.

To register contact Rabbi Sklarz at 203-629-0018 or [email protected]

