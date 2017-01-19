Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

As the Connecticut Fly Fisherman’s Association gets ready for its expo and its 47th annual banquet, while marking the 50th anniversary of its founding, CFFA President Gary Steinmiller joins Yankee Fisherman for a preview of the events Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. Watch the show below:

The CFFA Expo runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Maneely’s Banquet and Catering, 65 Rye St., South Windsor. Vendors will offer fly fishing and tying items, tyers will demonstrate their skills and the CFFA will hold its tag sale. Among the special presenters will be Greg Hoover, professor of entomology at Penn State and an author of the book Great Rivers, Great Hatches, which includes information on insects inhabiting the Farmington River.

Admission for the expo is $3 for adults, children under 16 are admitted free of charge.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, the CFFA will hold its 47th annual banquet, also at Maneely’s. Information on tickets, which cost $45 each, can be found at ctfly.fish.org.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.