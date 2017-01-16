Greenwich Post

Riverside Garden Club donates Swamp White Oak Tree to Town of Greenwich

By Greenwich Post on January 16, 2017

The Greenwich Tree Conservancy announces the donation of a Swamp White Oak Tree from the Riverside Garden Club. The native White Oak is Connecticut’s State and National tree and is the best tree for supporting wildlife, which is so very crucial to our ecology.

This tree was planted in Binney Park on June 16, 2016 and will be maintained in conjunction with the Greenwich Tree Conservancy. The Garden Club purchased the tree through a grant from the Federated Garden Clubs of CT Native Oak Project.

This project is helping to fund a native oak tree planting for all its members. A check for $100 has been sent to the Greenwich Tree Conservancy.

