Greenwich Office Park janitors rally on MLK Day

On Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m., dozens of janitors, elected officials and supporters will gather outside Greenwich Office Park, 51 Weaver Street, to demand that Fareri Associates reinstate the 11 office cleaners whom the building owners displaced from their jobs.

On Nov. 4, the owners abruptly ended their relationship with a cleaning contractor and subsequently refused to rehire many of the workers who were left without jobs. The National Labor Relations Board is now investigating Fareri’s company for unfair labor practices toward these workers for their union activities.

“We’re joining with these 11 cleaners on Martin Luther King Day because this is exactly this kind of action that Dr. King was organizing against in the last years of his short, remarkable life,” said Luis Marino, trustee for the Village of Port Chester. “Many of these cleaners are residents in Port Chester, and we want to let the building owners know that our entire community supports our residents’ struggle now that they’ve been left without medical insurance or jobs. Here in one of the wealthiest communities in America, its obvious that a multi-million dollar business like Fareri Associates can afford to return these workers to full-time jobs with health insurance.”