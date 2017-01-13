Safiya Key named interim assistant principal for Glenville School

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sal Corda has announced the appointment of Safiya Key as the interim assistant principal for Glenville School, effective Jan. 17, 2017. Key has been with the Greenwich Public Schools since 2010 as a speech-language pathologist and instructional coach. Since the start of this school year, she has also served as the preschool intake team leader.

Glenville School Principal Marc D’Amico said, “I am extremely pleased to announce Safiya Key’s arrival to Glenville School. Safiya thoroughly impressed the interview panel with her extensive background in special education services. Further, we were equally impressed with her vast pedagogical knowledge and how she transfers her learning to that of her colleagues through her instructional coaching role. As an accomplished Speech-Language Pathologist and instructional coach, Safiya brings to Glenville the proper credentials needed to fill this very important vacancy. I am looking forward to personally introducing her to the staff and greater Glenville community.”

As interim assistant principal for Glenville School, Key is filling the vacancy due to the resignation of Janean Carley from the role as announced in December. The search for a new permanent assistant principal for Glenville Schools is already underway.

Bio Brief: Safiya Key

Key began working in the Norwalk Public Schools as a speech-language pathologist in 2005. She came to the Greenwich Public Schools in 2010, supporting the preschool program as a speech-language pathologist and as an instructional coach for the District and community. Key also maintains a private practice, providing speech and language therapy and related services to individuals and their families.

Key received a bachelor of science degree in communication and psychology from Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY in 1999; a master of science degree in communication from Southern Connecticut State University, New Haven, CT in 2005, and completed the educational and administration certification program at the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT in 2016.