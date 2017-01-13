Greenwich Historical Society offers History and Art Camp

The Greenwich Historical Society’s History and Art Summer Camp, based at Bush-Holley Historic Site offers a highly interactive, two-week experience designed to utilize the artifacts and original art in Bush-Holley House, Greenwich’s only Registered Historic Landmark.

As a dual interpretation museum, the house illustrates two distinct time periods in history: first, the new nation era, 1790 to 1825, when a wealthy merchant owned the property; and next, the period from the late 1800s to early 1900s, when it was home to America’s first art colony and was the cradle of American Impressionism. The site, with so many stories to tell, offers campers a lively and inspiring glimpse of what it was like to live in times past.

During the first week, campers focus on Colonial life. Activities may include baking, soap- and candle making, weaving, acting and role play. During the second week, the emphasis is on fine art techniques with instruction in painting, pastels, ink drawing and sculpture.

Sessions are fun, challenging and age-appropriate and offer a wide variety of experiences. A field trip and a Friday Parents Day are part of each week’s schedule, and performances cap off each session. The professional staff includes museum educators, working artists, musicians, re-enactors and counselors who have a special interest in art and history. Camp hours are Monday to Friday from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. Sessions for Senior Historians (Grades 4-7) run from July 10 to 21, 2017, and sessions for Junior Historians (Grades 2-4) run July 24 to August 4, 2017.

Sign up as a member with camp registration before April 1, 2017, and you are eligible for a yearlong discounted $50 membership (regular price is $65, which includes free admission for two adults and two children to Bush-Holley House and the Storehouse Gallery and special membership rates on Greenwich Historical Society programs and events) along with early bird rates of $550 for two-week sessions and $350 for single-week sessions. Tuition for open registration (after April 1) is $700 for two-week sessions and $450 for single-week sessions. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available. Registration for all campers closes on June 15, 2017.

Register online at greenwichhistory.org/camp. For more information call 203-869-6899, ext. 32.