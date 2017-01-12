Riverside Association of Greenwich holds annual meeting

The Riverside Association of Greenwich will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m., at St. Paul’s Church, Selleck Hall, 200 Riverside Avenue. Coffee starts at 7:30.

Open to the public.

There will be an opportunity to renew memberships.

Elected officials Fred Camillo, Scott Frantz and Mike Bocchino will be speakers.

If interested in presenting a question to the speakers at the annual meeting, email questions to prior to [email protected] prior to Jan. 25.

For more information, visit riversideassociation.org.