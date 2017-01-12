Greenwich Post

Riverside Association of Greenwich holds annual meeting

By Greenwich Post on January 12, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

State Senator L. Scott Frantz

State Senator L. Scott Frantz

The Riverside Association of Greenwich will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m., at St. Paul’s Church, Selleck Hall, 200 Riverside Avenue. Coffee starts at 7:30.

State Representative Fred Camillo (R-151)

Fred Camillo

Open to the public.

There will be an opportunity to renew memberships.

Elected officials Fred Camillo, Scott Frantz and Mike Bocchino will be speakers.

State Representative Mike Bocchino (R-150)

State Representative Mike Bocchino (R-150)

If interested in presenting a question to the speakers at the annual meeting, email questions to prior to [email protected] prior to Jan. 25.

For more information, visit riversideassociation.org.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Retired Men's Association of Greenwich welcomes 60 Minutes producer
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress