Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich welcomes 60 Minutes producer

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich welcomes Draggan Mihailovich, producer of 60 Minutes to its next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

Mihailovich will tell us how his team puts together an interesting, thoughtful analysis of critical issues facing the world every week.

A widely recognized producer and writer, Mihailovich has worked as a producer for the CBS News program “60 Minutes” for 18 years. He has won 11 Emmy Awards during his time at “60 Minutes” and CBS Sports, where he worked previously as the Chief Olympic Researcher and the Senior Feature Producer, Olympics. One of Mihailovich’s Emmy Awards was for a feature on Louis Zamperini that aired during the 1998 Nagano Olympics. That 35-minute story became the inspiration for Laura Hillenbrand’s best-selling book, Unbroken.

Getting his start in the network television business at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics in Yugoslavia with ABC Sports, Mihailovich worked six Olympics for ABC and CBS. A native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Mihailovich received a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of North Carolina. During his four years at UNC, Mihailovich covered the North Carolina football and basketball teams, which featured Michael Jordan, for the Tar Heel Sports Network as a color analyst.

These days Draggan travels widely, from the Middle East to the Orient to Africa, documenting the stories that give his audiences a glimpse of the ebb and flow of life on planet Earth.

Next Week: Christopher Kabala, J.S. Bach: The Gold Standard of Western Music.

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see www.greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]