Greenwich athletes compete for Greens Farms Academy

Boys basketball

In the six seasons under Doug Scott’s coaching era at Greens Farms Academy, the Dragons have won over 100 games. Only a couple of them, however, have been at the Hopkins School court in New Haven. In fact, it had been three seasons since a GFA team made the trip to Hopkins and won a game. The Dragons snapped that streak on Thursday night, pulling out a 71-64 win.

The Dragon lead went up and down wildly, leading by as much as 16-20 points at times. Late in the game, Hopkins really tapped into their energetic crowd support and shrank the Dragon lead to 59-57.

GFA had to make key defensive stops and depend on the clutch free throw shooting of junior Henry Holzinger (Norwalk) and sophomore Cole Prowitt-Smith (Fairfield).

Prowitt-Smith led GFA scoring with 21 points. Holzinger had 14. Evan Roteman (Fairfield) scored 10. Those three also combined for 17 assists.

Sophomore Greg Lawrence (Fairfield) scored 11 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked three shots. Senior Sunday Okeke (Darien) sprained a wrist in the first half, which gave him a lot of trouble, but he still scored eight, rebounded 10, assisted on four and blocked four. Freshman Kobi Agard (Norwalk), junior Bennett Close (Norwalk), and freshman Jack Seegers (Stamford) also got in on the scoring while senior Mack Muller (Westport), sophomore Teddy Brown (Greenwich), sophomore Brady Reynolds (Wilton), senior Jacob Manton (Westport) and freshman Max Mitchell (Stamford) all saw action.

Girls basketball

With each team’s 1-2 punch cancelling each other out, it was St. Luke’s that rode its depth to a 71-52 victory over Greens Farms Academy on Friday afternoon.

GFA senior Lexi Kimball (Easton) and sophomore Katherine Marcus (New Canaan) each tossed in 17 points, almost matching’s St. Luke’s top two scorers, who netted 18 points apiece.

Sophomore Kelly Van Hoesen (Greenwich) chipped in with eight points while junior Hannah Kozdeba (Shelton) added six. Senior Kaly Houston (Norwalk) added three and sophomore Sarah Peltier (Stamford) had one.

Kimball added eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and a couple of blocks while Van Hoesen hauled down seven rebounds to go with two steals. Marcus also had four rebounds and two assists.

Girls squash

GFA junior Katie Mackle (New Canaan) continued her strong season from the No. 1 slot, winning another match, but the young Greens Farms Academy team still fell to King Low Heywood Thomas by a 6-1 score.