This Weekend: Prison comedy, lots of music

Spirituals salute

For the 14th year, Gigi Van Dyke and her Serendipity Chorale will visit Ridgefield’s Jewish Congregation Shir Shalom (formerly Temple Shearith Israel) for a service of Black and Jewish spirituals to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Debbie Katchko-Gray and the Shir Shalom Choirs will join the Serendipity Chorale for the musical Shabbat service on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

Congregation Shir Shalom is at 46 Peaceable Street; for more information, visit ourshirshalom.org or call 203-438-6589.

Play in a Day!

Stage 2 at the White Plains Performing Arts Center will present 2nd Night Stand: A Play in a Day Project, a special event that begins Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., putting teams of playwrights together to write original 10-minute scripts overnight. In the morning, production teams will get to work to put the plays together for performance by 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14.

The project is free for participants, who must be 18 or older. For information, email [email protected].

For tickets to the performance ($10), visit wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. The center is at 11 City Place in White Plains, N.Y.

Spring Street Arts

The next production at the Spring Street Arts Center at St. John’s in South Salem, N.Y., is The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, presented by the Infinity Repertory Theatre Company on Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 13, 14, 20 and 21, at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/2723838 or call 914-763-8273.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students online, $25 and $15 at the door. St. John’s Church is at 82 Spring Street in South Salem.

Jefferson Starship

The Ridgefield Playhouse will host Jefferson Starship on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8. The show features original andhistoric members David Freiberg and Donny Baldwin, with longtime members Chris Smith, Jude Gold and Cathy Richardson.

Tickets are $52.50; there’s a VIP Meet and Greet upgrade available for an additional $50. For reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

The Power of Color

There will be an awards reception for the community art show The Power of Color at the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery at the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Road, on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The show includes area artists’ work in any medium exploring the use of color to express ideas.

The show will be on view through Feb. 19. For more information, call 203-256-3155.

Mustard’s Retreat

The Walkabout Clearwater Coffeehouse will open 2017 with singer-songwriters Mustard’s Retreat along with The Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr. & Matt Watroba, who share a love for American roots music. The concert will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 250 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, N.Y. Doors open at 6:30 and the featured performers take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or $23 at the door. Form more information, visit walkaboutclearwater.org.

Dancers shine

The showcase of dance talent, So We Think We Can Dance, annually produced and choreographed and performed by dance students ages 10 to 18 at the Darien Arts Center, will take place this weekend at the center, 2 Renshaw Road. The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Tickets are $10 and reservations are strongly recommended as the show usually sells out. Visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Tito Puente Jr.

Tito Puente Jr. and his Latin Jazz Band will perform at The Palace Danbury on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. The son of the legendary El Rey, Tito Jr. is carrying forward his father’s musical legacy: salsa, merengue and mambo.

Tickets are $50 and $40, vailable online at tickets.thepalacedanbury.com or by calling 203-794-9944. The Palace is at 165 Main Street; free parking is available behind the building. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

10,000 Maniacs

The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company will present 10,000 Maniacs on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 (doors open at 7). The band, founded in 1981 in Jamestown, N.Y., features Mary Ramsay on lead vocals; they released the album Playing Favorites in 2016.

Tickets are $45 and $65; for reservations, visit fairfieldtheatre.org or call 203-259-1036. The theater is at 70 Sanford Street.

Special recital

Stamford Symphony will present the nine-time Grammy-winning Emerson String Quartet, celebrating its 40th anniversary, with a special recital at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8. Tickets are $25 to $76 and may be reserved at stamfordsymphony.org or by calling 203-325-4466.

Guests are invited to celebrate with the quartet in an on-stage party after the concert; separate tickets, which include dessert, champagne, tea and coffee, are $30.

Two Views

A reception for Two Views, oil paintings by Jeffrey Starkes and Elizabeth Higgins, will take place Sunday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The artists will be available to discuss their work throughout the reception; the exhibit will be on view through Feb. 5.

For more information, visit artplacegallery.org or call 203-374-9720.

Master of the bubble

Casey Carle’s BubbleMania will take the stage at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. Among Carle’s talents are creating fog-filled bubble sculptures, a cube bubble, funky foam, bubble ping-pong, trapping an audience member or two inside a gigantic soap bubble and filling the stage with thousands of bubbles.

It’s a family show, suitable for ages five and older. Tickets are $12.50 and may be reserved at palacestamford.org or by calling 203-325-4466.

Chamber music

The Horszowski Trio will perform works by Beethoven, Joan Tower and Dvorak in a concert Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport. The concert is presented by the Westport Arts Center as part of its chamber music series.

Tickets are $30 and $10 for students; for more information, visit westportartscenter.org or call 203-222-7070.

The Wall

The Ridgefield Playhouse will present The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. Using elements of the Pink Floyd Movie plus concerts staged in New York and London in 1981 and Roger Waters’ production at The Berlin Wall in 1990, the show is a live theatrical rock spectacle backed by a live band.

Tickets are $60; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

And coming up …

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield will begin a Junior Animal Care Keepers program for sixth and seventh graders on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The six-week series will continue on Tuesday afternoons through Feb. 21 at the center, 2325 Burr Street.

Cot is $80 per person. Participants in the hands-on classes will work with center staff to maintain the live animal collection. For information, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield or call 203-259-6305 x109.

The National Theatre’s production of No Man’s Land starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart will be shown Live in Had at the Quick Center at Fairfield University on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, and $10 for children and students; for reservations, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

Irish uilleann bagpiper Jerry O’Sullivan will be the special guest at the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann session on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:45 p.m. at the St. Gabriel Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcome; admission is free and it’s BYOB. For more information, call Tim Quinn at 203-257-8737.

Pianist Alex Beyer, 22, will perform works of Haydn, Beethoven and Ravel on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Tickets are $20 in advance at pequotlibrary.org or $25 at the door. Bronze medalist in the Queen Elisabeth Competition and one of five finalists in the American Pianists Association Awards, Beyer has been a guest soloist with numerous symphonies in the United States and Europe. For more information, call 230-259-0346.