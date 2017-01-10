Learn more about recent developments in cancer research on Jan. 22

Yale Alumni Association of Greenwich and Greenwich Library present a panel discussion on Recent Developments in Cancer Research on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3:30 p.m., in the Cole Auditorium.

Yale Cancer Center / Smilow Cancer Hospital is regarded as one of the nation’s leading centers for cancer research. Led by moderator Dr. Dickerman Hollister of Greenwich Hospital, Dr. Roy Herbst and his colleagues will share some of their work and discuss recent discoveries in the field.

Dr. Roy Herbst is nationally recognized for his leadership and expertise in lung cancer treatment and research. He is best known for his work in developmental therapeutics and the personalized therapy of non-small cell lung cancer, in particular the process of linking genetic abnormalities of cancer cells to novel therapies.

Dr. Daniel P. Petrylak, Professor of Medicine and Urology at Yale School of Medicine, is a pioneer in the research and development of new drugs and treatments to fight prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancer.

Dr. Tara Sanft is the Assistant Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and the Medical Director of Adult Survivorship for the Yale Cancer Center Survivorship Clinic.

Ranjit S Bindra is the Assistant Professor of Therapeutic Radiology and of Pathology.

Dr. Susan Kaech is the Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Immunobiology.

Online registration suggested on the Library’s website, greenwichlibrary.org. Co-sponsored by Yale Alumni Association of Greenwich (YAAG) and Greenwich Library. Open to all at no charge, thanks to the contributions of YAAG members and the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees.

Refreshments will be served. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

