Second Congregational Church presents screening of documentary, Finding Cleveland

Second Congregational Church will host a free screening of the award-winning documentary, Finding Cleveland on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.

This short film follows Charles Chiu and his family on an emotional journey as they take a trip to Cleveland, Mississippi to visit the gravesite of Charles’ father, KC Lou. In less than 48 hours, Charles has many surprising encounters with the local townspeople, who help fill in some blanks about the father he never knew. He also learns of the Chinese Exclusion Act, a discriminatory law against Chinese immigrants and the struggles his father faced in a pre-civil rights era.

Click here to watch the trailer.

Running time is 13 minutes.

Here is what people are saying:

‘This is an overlooked piece of the complex racial history of the United States. Finding Cleveland reveals stories of immigration, identity, race and ultimately answering the difficult question: ‘Who are we?’”

– Dr. Robert Voss, Professor of American History at Northwest Missouri State University

“I was moved to tears…and it was educational!” – Faye Ong, California Department of Education

“The documentary by itself is worth seeing. However, it’s a multi-faceted, awe-inspiring, fun experience to share. You’ll love it for absolute certainty! A must witness! Bring family & friends too!” – Phillip Tam, New York, NY

For more information, contact Laurie Meek, [email protected], 2cc.org, 203-869-9311.