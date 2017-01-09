YWCA Greenwich raises awareness of ‘Why Words Still Matter’

Each year, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., YWCA Greenwich holds an event to spotlight issues that Dr. King dedicated his life to addressing. With the recent rise in hate speech and hate crimes across the country, the 2017 event will focus on “Why Words Still Matter” in the context of building a community without hate. The 2017 event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the YWCA Greenwich, 259 East Putnam Avenue, and is open free for all members of the Greenwich community.

A panel of prominent community leaders will lead a discussion about what hate speech and hate crimes are, how our children are being affected by an increase in hateful rhetoric, and the role citizens and community leaders need to take a stand against language that incites division among our citizens.

“Building a strong and just community is core to the mission of the YWCA,” said Mary Lee Kiernan, president and CEO, YWCA Greenwich. “We chose to honor Dr. King’s legacy in this forum because he so deeply understood the power of words to create positive change.”

The moderator and panelists are:

Moderator, Steve Ginsburg, Connecticut Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League

Bobby Walker, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich

Deirdre Daly, U.S. Attorney for the State of Connecticut

Dr. Salvatore Corda, Interim Superintendent, Greenwich Public Schools

“Now is a time to reflect on our country’s bedrock principles,” said Deirdre Daly, U.S. Attorney for the State of Connecticut. “These values include our commitment to tolerance and cultural understanding, our celebration of diversity and our respect for our fellow citizens, no matter their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or political viewpoint.”

The event is designed to raise awareness of how negative speech affects our community and give both individuals and organizations tools to help them deal with and address hate speech and hate-inspired behavior.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League, Connecticut; Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Christ Church, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Family Centers of Greenwich, India Cultural Center of Greenwich, Junior League of Greenwich, Kids in Crisis, Second Congregational Church, Town of Greenwich, Urban League of Stamford, United Way of Greenwich and YMCA of Greenwich.

About YWCA Greenwich

YWCA Greenwich has been making a difference in the lives of families, spanning babies to seniors, since 1919. We provide preschool and afterschool programs, youth athletics, adult health and fitness programs and adult seminars. YWCA Greenwich is also the only agency in Greenwich licensed and accredited to treat victims of domestic violence.