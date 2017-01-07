Winter Weather Advisory: Snow predicted for Fairfield County Saturday, up to seven inches possible

The National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory today for Southeast Connecticut, Long Island and New York City that remains in effect until 1 am. Heavy snow is expected to fall beginning Saturday morning, moderately at times during the late morning and afternoon, and tapering off in the early evening. An accumulation of approximately three to seven inches is possible in Fairfield County.

The temperatures will be in the low 20’s. The snow could impact travel as visibility could be down to one half a mile at times. A winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain can cause travel difficulties. Motorists are advised to be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility and to use caution when driving.