Chief of Greenwich Police gives lecture on Training at the National FBI Academy

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich hosts James Heavey, chief of the Greenwich Police on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

In today’s turbulent world our police have to be prepared for a much larger range of actions than ever before. Chief Heavey will discuss their crucial roles, and in particular the interesting training he received at the National FBI Academy, covering among other things, response to terrorism.

James Heavey, Chief of the Greenwich Police Department, is truly experienced and knowledgeable about our town, having risen through the ranks at Greenwich’s police department. He joined the Police Department as a dispatcher in 1981, becoming a part-time special police officer a year later while attending Northeastern University in Boston. After moving to a position as a full time police officer in 1986, he was promoted to sergeant in the patrol division in 1999, and lieutenant four years later. In 2010 he was promoted to captain then to deputy chief. He was chosen to be Chief of the Greenwich Police Department in 2011.

A veteran of Operation Desert Shield, Heavey served over 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a military police officer. He has a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration and recently completed an online master’s degree in public administration from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb.

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by our speaker at 11 a.m. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]