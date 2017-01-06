Greenwich Post

Cos Cob 5th graders create clay masks with visiting artist

By Greenwich Post on January 6, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Fifth grade Cos Cob Elementary School students had the opportunity to observe the work of professional artist, sculptor, and potter, Cliff Mendelson on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Cos Cob PTA, this workshop showed how ceramic masks are made and its connection to various cultures. It provided a firsthand experience involving a working craftsman and the original works that were created by using his imagination and skill.

Artist-in-Residence, Cliff Mendelson shared his expertise and talent as he demonstrated the art of creating multicultural ceramics masks and faces. Students enjoyed learning about the process and effort involved in creating ceramics pieces.

Prior to the workshop, the students brainstormed ideas about how they were planning to create the masks. This project is part of their 5th grade district wide written art assessment.

Principal Gene Schmidt and Arts teacher Susan Striker will be exhibiting a showcase of the student pieces and photos in the following weeks.

Artist Cliff Mendelson shows fifth grade Cos Cob Elementary School students how to create clay masks.

Cos Cob fifth graders show off their clay masks.

